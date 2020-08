Segment 1: Michael Miller, associate professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims, what we can expect in tomorrow's July jobs report and to take a peek at Americans’ credit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including why everyone wants to buy Tik Tok, Disney Plus hits 60.5 million subscribers and the future of payment after COVID-19.