Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about a few job related stories making news recently including an employee asking an employer for a 5-hour workday, a new study showing remote workers work harder and longer hours, and what he thinks of the “Lazy Girls Job” trend.

Segment 2: Steven Esposito, President of Yellowstone Wealth Management in Lake Forest, talks to John about the strength of the economy, why the expected recession hasn’t landed, inflation numbers coming down hard, why expects to see a good market the remainder of the year, and what sectors should we be looking to buy right now.

Segment 3: : Larry Chester, Founder and President of CFO Simplified, tells John everything we should know about the FedNow instant payment system.