Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the amount of credit card debt people are carrying, how the net worth of millennials increased substantially during the pandemic, new home sales falling, and a new survey from Lending Tree that shows how that parents are stressed about back to school shopping.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a Chicago startup that helps restaurants like McDonald’s and Taco Bell with repairs raising $15 million, blockchain investors and founders gathering in Chicago to talk about why the city is primed to be a place for crypto companies, and how Google’s purchase of the Thompson Center will impact Chicago’s tech sector.

Segment 3: Cherryl Marcey, Director of Sales, The Matrix Club, tells John about a 75,00 square foot convention, banquet and performing arts venue that will soon be opening in Naperville.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including