Wintrust Business Lunch 7/9/21: Stock market rebound, why we continue to see a labor shortage, and Target no longer coming to Water Tower Place

Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to talk about yesterday’s weekly unemployment claims, how the economy is being impacted by the current labor shortage, what is causing people to not return to work, what’s moving the market today and how concerned we should be about inflation.

Segment 2: Aaron Gershenzon, Owner / Manager, Urban Kayaks, tells John about how he became interested in the business, how his business was impacted by the pandemic, some of the more popular tours they offer and how you can go about making a reservation for a fun-filled time in the water.

Segment 3: Ryan Ori, Commercial Real Estate reporter, Chicago Tribune, joins John to talk about Target backing off its plan to move to Michigan Avenue, when we will see commercial real estate in downtown Chicago come back after the pandemic and Chase eyeing new sites for a potential skyscraper.