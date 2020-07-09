Wintrust Business Lunch 7/9/20: Jobless claims fall, Walmart challenges Amazon Prime and Chicago’s tourism on the rebound

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims and the impact the numbers will have on the economy moving forward.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Walmart’s new subscription service, Tik Tok coming under fire for children’s privacy concerns and civil-rights groups expressing disappointment over their meeting with Facebook.

Segment 3: David Whitaker, President and CEO, Choose Chicago, joins John to discuss the Tourism & Hospitality Forward Initiative and the best ways to enjoy the city as we continue the Phase 4 reopening plan.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Walgreens planing hundreds of in-store clinics and Bed Bath & Beyond planning to close 200 stores.