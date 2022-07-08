Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the excellent June labor report, why contradiction is the economic word of the day, if he expects the market to bounce back from this year’s losses, and how the Fed will combat inflation.

Segment 2: Bob Prosser, owner of Ishnala Supper Club, tells John about how business has been lately, a new menu item that was added recently, the pride in their consistency, and all the great things that Ishnala is doing for the summer.

Segment 3: Kristen Klus, Guest Relations Manager and Head Concierge, Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, talks to John about the brand new yacht experience for hotel guests.