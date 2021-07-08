Wintrust Business Lunch 7/8/21: Weekly jobless claims rise, a new artistic mini-golf course opens, and Grubhub announces robot delivery

Segment 1: Ben Winckmarkets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to talk about the weekly jobless claims, some of the reasons why people haven’t returned to the workplace, how work will evolve post-COVID-19, why rents are going to continue to rise, and what the Fed plans to do with the soaring home prices.

Segment 2: Erin Carson, staff reporter for CNET, tells John about former President Trump filing lawsuits against Google, Facebook and Twitter, TikTok removing more than 7 million underage accounts, and what you need to know about how much tuna is in the tuna sandwich at Subway.

Segment 3: John McKinnon, Executive Director, Elmhurst Art Museum, talks to John about the mission of the Elmhurst Art Museum and the new artistic mini-golf course, Par Excellence Redux.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including GrubHub planning for robot food delivery on college campuses, the Ever Given finally sailing again after being detained in the Suez Canal, the Tokyo Olympics banning spectators as Japan declares state of emergency and the economic impact of that decision.

