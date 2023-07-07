Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to talk about the June labor report, what the report means for the economy moving forward, how it will impact the Fed’s decision about interest rates and the effort to tackle inflation, and if President Biden will get credit / blame over the severity of a recession.

Segment 2: Doug Kelly, CEO, American Edge Project, tells John about their mission to connect vulnerable communities to high-speed internet access to lessen the digital divide. Doug explains how some anti-innovation policies are hindering the efforts and what needs to be done to make sure everyone has access to the internet.

Segment 3: Ian Toobin, Director of Community Development, Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce, tells John everything we need to know about the Square Roots festival taking place in Lincoln Square this weekend!