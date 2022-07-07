Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about what was learned with the release of the Fed’s June minutes, the Fed’s resolve to fight inflation and how the market has been reacting, if the Fed acted quick enough to combat inflation, and how optimistic he is that the markets return to their previous highs.

Segment 3: Chelsie Patterson, Founder, Memento, tells John about their new peer-to-peer app that allows you to send personalized videos with cash gifts.

Segment 4: Ari Redbord, Head of Legal and Government Affairs at TRM Labs, joins John to explain the sweeping new crypto regulation that the EU passed late last week.