Elderly men walk inside deserted John Knox Village, a retirement community in Pompano Beach, Florida on March 21, 2020. – Almost one billion people were confined to their homes worldwide as the global coronavirus death toll topped 12,000 and US states rolled out stay-at-home measures already imposed across swathes of Europe. More than a third of Americans were adjusting to life in various phases of virtual lockdown — including in the US’s three biggest cities of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — with more states expected to ramp up restrictions. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the best and worst states for retirement, and as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Helen and Mike Cameron, Owners, Uncommon Ground, tell John about their 30th anniversary celebration, how they managed the business during the pandemic, some of the best food and beverage items to order when visiting and why consistency has been a key to their success and longevity.