Wintrust Business Lunch 7/7/20: Stocks slumping, airlines strike deals for federal coronavirus loans and how summer travel is changing amid COVID-19

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to give an update on the latest market news and the chances we see another round of stimulus to jump start the economy.

Segment 2: Larry Chester, founder and president of CFO Simplified, gives John an update on the controversy over what companies received PPP loans.

Segment 3: Ariana Gibson, Head of Driver Insights at Clearcover, tells John about how summer travel is changing.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including airlines striking a deal for federal COVID aid loans.