Segment 1: Aki Ito, Senior correspondent at Insider, covering the workplace and the economy, Business Insider, joins John to talk about how remote work is leading companies to turn full-time jobs into low-paying gigs.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to discuss a variety of stories including Meta launching Threads, their competitor to Twitter, and Tesla seeing their sales rise in the Q2.

Segment 3: Laura Dribin, Founder of Peritius Consulting, tells John what small businesses owners can do to make their lives more fulfilling.

Segment 4: Adam Hasemeyer, Group CEO of Kin + Carta Americas, joins John to talk about how they use technology to help clients build, and how they are incorporating data and AI into business. Kin + Carta will open a new innovation hub in Chicago early in 2024.