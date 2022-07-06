Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what you should know before you look at your second quarter 401k retirement plan statement. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Bob Bland, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, LifeQuotes, tells John about what we should know about term life insurance rates, the differences between the various types of life insurance LifeQuotes offers, and a brand new level term to age 70 life insurance plan that asks no health questions.