Wintrust Business Lunch 7/6/21: Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO, Subway launches a new menu, and how business is impacted by Chicago violence

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about how the rise in Chicago violence is impacting businesses in the city and a study that showed a shorter work week proved to be very successful in Iceland.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells Tom the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Chicago startup Cameo seeing an opportunity to grow their business now that college athletes are able to profit from their likeness, Foxtrot opening its ninth Chicago store in Wicker Park last week and Chicago startup Spotivity, which is helping teenagers find after-school activities and jobs, raising a new round of funding.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Subway looking to revamp their brand, Ford factories to be idle amid ongoing shortages and Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO.

