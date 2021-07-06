Wintrust Business Lunch 7/6/21: Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO, Subway launches a new menu, and how business is impacted by Chicago violence

MIAMI, FL – OCTOBER 21: A Subway sandwich is seen in a restaurant as the company announced a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that alleged that Subway engaged in deceptive marketing for its 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches and served customers less food than they were paying for on October 21, 2015 in Miami, Florida. While it denies the claims, Subway said that franchisees would be required to have a measurement tool in stores to make sure loaves are 12-inches. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about how the rise in Chicago violence is impacting businesses in the city and a study that showed a shorter work week proved to be very successful in Iceland.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells Tom the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Chicago startup Cameo seeing an opportunity to grow their business now that college athletes are able to profit from their likeness, Foxtrot opening its ninth Chicago store in Wicker Park last week and Chicago startup Spotivity, which is helping teenagers find after-school activities and jobs, raising a new round of funding.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Subway looking to revamp their brand, Ford factories to be idle amid ongoing shortages and Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO.