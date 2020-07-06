Wintrust Business Lunch 7/6/20: Nasdaq hits a new record, Foxtrot adds another Chicago location and the US Treasury names the companies that got small business loans

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to discuss the NASDAQ hitting an all-time high and Harvard bringing 40 percent of undergraduates back to campus this fall.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis joins John Williams to tell us about the latest Chicago startup innovation including the racial disparities in fundraising venture capital in Chicago, Foxtrot bringing its corner store of the future concept to yet another Chicago location and The Mom Project, which helps women find jobs, announcing that it raised $25 million in funding.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the city quarantine order starting today and the US treasury naming the small business loan recipients.