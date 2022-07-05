Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network and resident of Highland Park, joins John to talk about yesterday’s tragic shooting that happened just a few blocks from where he lives.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including digital banking startup Chime opening a new Chicago office, a new startup making it easier to find quality house painters, and what we should know about teaBOT, a tea-making robot used by Google and other offices.

Segment 3: Andy Lansing, CEO, Levy Restaurants, to talk about the 20th anniversary of the great Chicago restaurant Jake Melnick’s!