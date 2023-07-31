Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about how climate change is impacting the real estate market, inflation cooling, the market having a winning month, the strength of the economy overall, and Yellow Trucking Company shutting down overnight.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about where the AI jobs are, and why Chicago is lacking in startup funding after the earliest stages.

Segment 3: Phillippe Sobon from Polombia, tells John about the Cultural Exchange Market pop up, which features Chicago-based retail and food businesses from the city’s Colombian, Kyrgyz, Pakistani, and Polish communities. You can visit them 7 days a week through October in the Wrigley Building.