Wintrust Business Lunch 7/31/20: Still no stimulus deal, the city’s new philanthropy hub and the Art Institute of Chicago reopens

Segment 1: David Beckworth, Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and a former international economist at the US Department of the Treasury, joins John to talk about how Big Tech is thriving amid the pandemic and the status of the next stimulus package.

Segment 2: Jim Kamilis, VP Engineering, The Hill Group, tells John how their company is fitting air systems into buildings as more and more people are heading back to the office during the pandemic.

Segment 3: Amy Allen, VP of Engagement and Associate Vice President for Individual Giving at the Art Institute of Chicago, tells John about how the museum is handling welcoming back visitors for the first time since mid-March.

Segment 4: Entrepreneur and former Chicago Bear Israel Idonije joins John to discuss his work with FBRK Impact House, which is the city’s first philanthropy hub dedicated to building a community focused on serving Chicago.