Wintrust Business Lunch 7/30/21: Solid month for stocks, supply-chain constraints stalling an economic comeback, and how extended unemployment benefits are impacting the labor market

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on July 29, 2021. – Wall Street stocks climbed early July 29 following another round of mostly strong earnings and US data that showed strong second-quarter growth that lagged expectations. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about the market reaction to economic data and rise in COVID cases, how supply chain issues are holding back the economy, if he sees inflation being transitory and why the main stock market indices don’t represent the broader market.

Segment 2: Nick Sherburne, Founder, Club Champion Golf, tells John about what Club Champion Golf does, how he came up with the idea to start Club Champion, how business has been throughout the pandemic and the challenge they are facing finding employees to fit available positions.

Segment 3: Heather Long, Economics Reporter, Washington Post, joins John to talk about her story that shows that states that cut unemployment benefits early aren’t seeing a hiring boom, but who gets hired is changing.