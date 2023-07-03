Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John Williams to talk about the latest business trends. From how much money people are spending on food this 4th of July holiday and managing debt, Ilyce and John talk about it.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor for American Inno talks about the latest trending news stories. Corporate venture capitalists are still backing startups despite the VC funding downturn and we’re seeing a wave of startup shutdowns as overall funding continues to dry up.

Segment 3: John Ladesic and Dan Madzel from Builderviewer join John to discuss the future of home renovation. Their company helps to create a 3D and virtual reality walk-through of customers new home or renovation.