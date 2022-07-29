Segment 1: Ben Winck, markets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to talk about yesterday’s GDP reading that showed the economy shrinking, how the Biden administration is putting a positive spin on the data, how the Fed plans to combat inflation, gas prices continuing to plummet, and how higher interest rates are going to impact car loans, mortgages and credit cards.

Segment 2: Aaron Gershenzon, Owner / Manager, Urban Kayaks, tells John about how the kayak business has been this summer, the type of excursions and tours they offer, the strong waterway community in Chicago, and why it’s one of the best ways to view the city.

Segment 3: Maya Shaposhnik Cadena, CEO & Co-Founder of Vetted Pet Health, tells John about the company that empowers pet parents to give the best preventative health care for their pets, how the membership works, what the membership offers, their five pillars of preventative health, and their plans for future growth.