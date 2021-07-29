Wintrust Business Lunch 7/29/21: U.S. GDP rises 6.5%, Boeing posts a profit, and food prices are going up

A Boeing 737-A during the presentation of Boeing’s ecoDemonstrator program at Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington Virginia on July 28, 2021. – The ecoDemonstrator Program uses a series of specially modified aircraft to develop and test aviation technologies designed to improve fuel economy and reduce the noise and ecological footprint of airliners. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about the weekly jobless claims, the GDP rising below estimates, the market reaction to the new economic data and if he believes inflation is transitory.

Segment 2: Erin Carson, staff reporter for CNET, tells John about Facebook’s quarterly earning report amid the fight against fake news, protestors bringing body bags to Facebook’s DC headquarters to shine a light on misinformation, Twitter testing a new shopping feature and Google requiring vaccinations for on-campus work and postponing a return to office.

Segment 3: Thad Wong, Co-Owner of @properties, talks to John about how long they have been business, how many agents they have working with them now, how the Chicago real estate market is doing, the affordability of living in Chicago, the technology they are using to sell homes, why their main focus is home ownership, what we should be looking for if we are looking to buy a home and the hot neighborhoods in the city right now.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Boeing posting a profit for the first time in two years, United letting economy passengers pre-order food and Nestle saying it will hike prices as transportation and commodity prices rise.