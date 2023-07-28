Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about why we aren’t out of the recession woods, if he believes the Fed is done with raising interest rates, what a recession would mean for our investments, and where we should be putting our money right now.

Segment 2: David A. Steinberg, CEO and co-founder, Zeta Global, joins John to talk about the impact AI will have on the workforce and how employees will need to shift their skill sets in order to be successful in the golden age of AI.

Segment 3: Robin Hammond, the Vice President of the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce, tells John about the annual Armitage-Halsted Sidewalk Sale taking place in Lincoln Park this weekend.