Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about GDP falling in the second quarter, when inflation might start to moderate, and how the markets are reacting to today’s data and yesterday’s Fed decision to raise interest rates.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Facebook reporting its first ever revenue drop, Google reporting the slowest quarterly sales growth in two years, Instagram pushing major changes to the app as it shifts toward more video content, and Spotify killing off its first and only hardware months after launching it.

Segment 3: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about a new survey that shows that Americans’ favorite investment for the long term continues to be real estate.

Segment 4: Derrick Mancini, Owner, Manager, and Distiller, Quincy Street Distillery, tells John about how history and science play an important role in their business, some of the products that they serve, their small speakeasy cocktail bar, and why it is considered a destination location for people who are interested in craft spirits.