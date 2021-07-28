Wintrust Business Lunch 7/28/21: Mortgage rates drop to a six-month low, Big Tech companies report massive earnings, and more than half of U.S. adults currently have unused gift cards

An illustration picture taken in London on December 18, 2020 shows the logos of Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft displayed on a mobile phone with an EU flag displayed in the background. – The European Union on December 15 unveiled tough draft rules targeting tech giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook, whose power Brussels sees as a threat to competition and even democracy. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about mortgage rates being near an all-time low, the best ways to check your credit history, the strong quarterly earnings from tech companies, the high cost of housing and how inflation is impacting housing prices, cars and some food products.

Segment 2: Holly Buckendahl, Chief Executive Officer, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana, tells John about their “Re-Engage With A Purpose” campaign. Holly talks about what Ronald McDonald House Charities does, how they have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of volunteers to their mission delivery and how many families they have at a given time using their facilities.

Segment 3: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about a new survey that shows Americans are sitting on $15 billion in unused gift cards and credits.