Wintrust Business Lunch 7/28/20: Big Tech to testify before Congress, stimulus package talks continue and the Field Museum reopens

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to give an update on the latest market news, a preview of this week’s Fed meeting and when he expects Congress to make a deal on the next round of stimulus.

Segment 2: Jacob Shuler, Guest Relations Manager at Chicago’s Field Museum, tells John everything we need to know about the museum’s reopening plan.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Congress preparing to grill CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google and how the world’s supply chain isn’t ready for a COVID vaccine.