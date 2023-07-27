Segment 1: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about the impressive streak that the Dow is on right now, why he believes we are not out of the recession woods, if he expects the Fed to raise interest rates again in September, and where you should think about putting your money.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to discuss a variety of stories including Meta’s revenue rising, automakers planning to nearly double the number of fast chargers in the US, and prosecutors dropping campaign finance charges filed against the cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried.

Segment 3: Corrina Ritchie, General Manager, The Lone Buffalo, tells John about this popular spot in Ottawa, the different components to their restaurant, what you can order from their menu, the large variety of beers they serve, how they managed business through the pandemic, and how business is going this summer.

Segment 4: Daniel de Visé, author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist covering American trends for The Hill, joins John to talk about new studies that show remote employees work longer and harder than their office-bound counterparts.