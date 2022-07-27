Segment 1: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about how much the Fed will raise interest rates in an effort to combat inflation, what people should be doing with their money during this volatile time, and when we might return to normal.

Segment 2: Lisa Pickell, President of Orren Pickell Building Group, join John to discuss the housing market and the shortage of homes and what people can do to update or renovate their existing homes.

Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about Ken Griffin selling off his Gold Coast condos, and how May was the first time on record that the Chicago housing market had a year-over-year double-digit price growth.