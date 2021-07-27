Wintrust Business Lunch 7/27/21: U.S. consumer confidence rises, how Chicago violence is impacting the business community, and Campbell’s Soup cans get a redesign

Wintrust Business Lunch
RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: Can of Campbell’s soup are displayed on a shelf at a grocery store on June 05, 2019 in Richmond, California. Campbell Soup Co. reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings with sales of $2.388 billion compared to analyst expectations of $2.36 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about why Mayor Lightfoot needs to address crime and build a safer city so companies and businesses will come here rather than those companies needing to recruit them to Chicago.

Segment 2:  Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John how promotion pitfalls are plaguing business re-openings. How are companies finding enough capable managers to supervise all the new employees entering the workforce.

Segment 3: Marc Schulman, president of Eli’s Cheesecake, joins John to talk about the history of the iconic Chicago business, how Eli’s Cheescake differs from other cheesecakes around the world, and the events they have planned this week to celebrate National Cheesecake Day on Friday, July 30th.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including consumer confidence rising slightly in July, Campbell’s Soup getting a redesign and Northwestern Memorial Hospital ranking among the best hospitals in the U.S.

