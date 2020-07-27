Wintrust Business Lunch 7/27/20: GOP unveils second stimulus plan, Walgreens CEO steps down and Google employees will work from home until July 2021

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to discuss the latest developments with the government stimulus package and Google announcing they are going to be working remotely until at least July of 2021.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis joins John Williams to tell us about the latest Chicago startup innovation including A new Chicago startup that pivoted during the pandemic to make a food delivery platform that aims to be less expensive for restaurants and Chicago startup Chowbus, which connects diners to local Asian restaurants, raising another round of funding

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the Walgreens CEO stepping down and McDonald’s restaurants pausing their reopening plans.