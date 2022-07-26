Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to discuss what companies can do to retain their best employees.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, gives John some tips on how companies and employees can navigate the conversation around pay raises during a time of soaring inflation.

Segment 3: Brian Walsh, Manager of Financial Planning and Student Loan Expert, SoFi, joins John to tells us what parents and students should know when looking at student loans.

Segment 4: Tim Gillengerten, owner, Transit Tees, joins John to talk about the popular items that they sell, their Chicago-focused merchandise, their line of merchandise celebrating the Chicago Handshake, and the upcoming Chicago Handshake Challenge.