Wintrust Business Lunch 7/26/21: New home sales fall, jet fuel shortages hit U.S. airports and The Weeknd invests in a Chicago startup

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about today’s stock market, the upcoming Fed meeting, if the housing boom is over and the importance of learning about personal finance while still in high school. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including The Weeknd investing in a Chicago startup that lets you order personalized songs, Amazon investing in a Chicago indoor gardening startup and Chicago startups already raising more venture funding in the first half of 2021 than in all of 2020.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Marlboro maker Philip-Morris saying it could stop selling cigarettes in Britain in 10 years, Airports in the west dealing with a shortage of jet fuel and Jeff Bezos offering to cover $2B in NASA costs in exchange for an astronaut lunar lander contract.