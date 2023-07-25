Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what you should do if you think you are falling behind in your career.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about how work siestas are taking hold in the U.S. and what employers and employees need to know about this trend.

Segment 3: Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer, Cresset Capital, talks to John about what’s driving the Dow’s current winning streak, consumer confidence rising, if the Fed is winning the war on inflation, and what he expects the Fed to do with interest rates tomorrow.

Segment 4: Matt Adams, principal at Deloitte Consulting specializing in retail, tells John the results of Deloitte’s 2023 Back-to-School survey.