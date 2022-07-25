Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the Mega Millions lottery, and what we learned from Lending Tree‘s new “Back to School” survey.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including VC funding being down in Chicago last quarter as startups across the country felt the venture capital squeeze, and Rivian’s electric vans made for Amazon hitting the streets.

Segment 3: Cheri Kempf, Vice President of Athletes Unlimited, tells John about the Athletes Unlimited tournament that will be coming to Rosemont for five weeks that will bring some of the best professional softball featuring players in the world including Olympians from multiple countries to the area.