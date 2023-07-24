Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about renter insecurity, Elon Musk rebranding Twitter to ‘X,’ and a new Longevity Annuity you can buy.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about layoffs hitting Chicago startup Cameo, a new $40M venture capital fund in town, led by 2 women, investing in food startups, and Chicago falling in a new tech cities ranking by CBRE.

Segment 3: Emily Kenward, Hands of Peace Chicago site director and program alum, tells John about their three week summer program, the mission of the program, who is participating in the program right now, and how they provide space for American, Israeli and Palestinian teens to create a dialogue and empower them to become agents of change in their communities and around the world.