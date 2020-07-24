Wintrust Business Lunch 7/24/20: The stock market remains an investment favorite, protecting yourself from ‘COVID-cons’ and a peek inside the Chicago area’s newest adventure park

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:
johnwilliams-60-alt

John Williams

Segment 1: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, joins John to new survey that shows that stocks are back as Americans’ favorite way to invest.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John how you can protect yourself and your business from some “COVID-Cons.”

Segment 3: David Pokorny, President, Greater Chicagoland Fellowship, joins John to talk about their mission of providing affordable housing to low to moderate income individuals.

Segment 4: Tech Entrepreneur Chris Gladwin, co-founder of The Forge: Lemont Quarries, tells John all about Chicago’s newest adventure park.

Share this story

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Thursdays at 12:20p with Bill Geiger, Chicago’s Retirement Planning Expert

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular