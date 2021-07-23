Wintrust Business Lunch 7/23/21: Dow closes over 35,000 for the first time ever, why inflation is likely to be transitory, and what managers can learn from Ted Lasso

Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about the volatility of the stock market, the importance of rebalancing your portfolio to reach your short and long-term goals, why he believes inflation is transitory and if we will see more stimulus down the road.

Segment 2: Mary Ann Mahon Huels, President & CEO of Union League Boys & Girls Clubs, tells John about their mission helping young people, their scholarship program and how much money they awarded this year, how they serve kids in underserved neighborhoods and their plans for 7 new sites in 2021.

Segment 3: Karen K. Ho, Business, Media and Culture Reporter for Insider, joins John to to talk about how the Apple TV series ‘Ted Lasso’ shows how effective leadership can be achieved through kindness.