Wintrust Business Lunch 7/23/21: Dow closes over 35,000 for the first time ever, why inflation is likely to be transitory, and what managers can learn from Ted Lasso

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 15: Jason Sudeikis attends Apple’s “Ted Lasso” season two premiere at Pacific Design Center on July 15, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about the volatility of the stock market, the importance of rebalancing your portfolio to reach your short and long-term goals, why he believes inflation is transitory and if we will see more stimulus down the road.

Segment 2: Mary Ann Mahon Huels, President & CEO of Union League Boys & Girls Clubs, tells John about their mission helping young people, their scholarship program and how much money they awarded this year, how they serve kids in underserved neighborhoods and their plans for 7 new sites in 2021.

Segment 3: Karen K. Ho, Business, Media and Culture Reporter for Insider, joins John to to talk about how the Apple TV series ‘Ted Lasso’ shows how effective leadership can be achieved through kindness.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Popular

Business News

More Business News
More Business News