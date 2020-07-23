Wintrust Business Lunch 7/23/20: U.S. weekly jobless claims rise, consumer confidence drops and the impact of COVID-19 on the hotel industry

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims, what we might see in the next stimulus package and how consumer confidence is dropping amid a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including MIT releasing a deepfake video of ‘Nixon’ announcing NASA Apollo 11 disaster, the U.S. House voting to ban TikTok on federal devices and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg saying he doesn’t have a secret deal with President Trump.

Segment 3: Matthew Blackmore, Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile General Manager, tells John how the hotel industry has been impacted by COVID-19 and what they are doing to draw people back.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including United’s CEO saings he expects sales to be at half until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available and the Lakeview Whole Foods building being sold for $71 million.