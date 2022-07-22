Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about the stock market rising over the last month, the health of the labor market, if we have hit peak inflation, why recession bias is dangerous, and the concern over housing and rent inflation.

Segment 2: Larry Fisher, CEO of digital marketing agency Rise Interactive, tells John about his digital marketing agency, how they managed the pandemic, how they are able to help their customers, how the company has grown, and what they offer that allows their clients to excel.

Segment 3: Jim Derry​, Chief Executive Officer, FIELD, and Bill Derry​, Chairman, FIELD, talk to John about what FIELD does, what makes the company successful, the importance of the work that they do, how they are handling supply chain issues, and the optimistic outlook for the future of the company.