Wintrust Business Lunch 7/22/21: Jobless claims jump, Apple delays a return to the office, and GM shutting down some pickup truck production

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

COLMA, CA – JULY 25: The General Motors logo is displayed on a car a Chevrolet dealership on July 25, 2018 in Colma, California. General Motors lowered its profit forecasts citing higher steel and aluminum costs due to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Best-selling financial author Jared Dillian joins John to break down the rise in weekly jobless claims, why it’s important to tip service workers, and why starting a business is the best way to make more money.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Apple delaying their return to office by at least a month as COVID cases spike, President Biden walking back his “Facebook is killing people” comments and Jeff Bezos and his crew heading to space earlier this week.

Segment 3:  Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about a new survey that shows more than half of Americans couldn’t cover three months of expenses with an emergency fund.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including GM shutting down plants for a week due to chip shortage, McDonald’s setting new diversity and inclusion goals by pledging to buy from more diverse-owned suppliers, Rivian planning a second US assembly plant and Abbot beating quarterly revenue expectations despite decline in COVID testing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Popular

Business News

More Business News
More Business News