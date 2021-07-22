Wintrust Business Lunch 7/22/21: Jobless claims jump, Apple delays a return to the office, and GM shutting down some pickup truck production

Segment 1: Best-selling financial author Jared Dillian joins John to break down the rise in weekly jobless claims, why it’s important to tip service workers, and why starting a business is the best way to make more money.
Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Apple delaying their return to office by at least a month as COVID cases spike, President Biden walking back his “Facebook is killing people” comments and Jeff Bezos and his crew heading to space earlier this week.
Segment 3: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about a new survey that shows more than half of Americans couldn’t cover three months of expenses with an emergency fund.
Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including GM shutting down plants for a week due to chip shortage, McDonald’s setting new diversity and inclusion goals by pledging to buy from more diverse-owned suppliers, Rivian planning a second US assembly plant and Abbot beating quarterly revenue expectations despite decline in COVID testing.