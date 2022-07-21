Segment 1: Ed D’Agostino, COO & Publisher, Mauldin Economics, talks to John about the market continuing their rally, the weekly jobless claims ticking up, the difficult environment for business right now, the Fed trying to bring inflation under control, and why energy and food are the two most important invariables right now.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Facebook essentially splitting its News Feed into two tabs called Home and Feeds, Amazon widening its health-care business, and Tesla selling 75% of its Bitcoin.

Segment 3: Rebecca Ryan, Economist and Futurist, gives John a recession scorecard with 6 leading indicators that can predict the likelihood of a recession.

Segment 4: Chicago Pastor Father Tom Hurley tells John all about this weekend’s first-ever Southside Summerfest at Marist High School!