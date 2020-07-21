Wintrust Business Lunch 7/21/20: Coca-Cola earnings fall, sales of outdoor toys soar and a new round of stimulus coming

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to give an update on the latest market news and when he expects Congress to make a deal on the next round of stimulus.

Segment 2: Bruce Faber, owner of EHS Hospitality‘s Illinois and Wisconsin branches, joins John to tell us about what is on the horizon for the hospitality industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests are scrutinizing every move restaurant employees makes so Bruce talks about why it’s important to hire employees who will go the extra mile to make customers feel safe, secure and calm all at once.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the uptick of outdoor toy sales, suburban office vacancy rising and Coca-Cola’s revenue plunging.