Segment 1: Phillip Shaw, Senior Advisor and Certified Financial Planner, Goldstone Financial Group, tells John when we might see the Fed pause on raising interest rates, how the next raise in interest rates will impact the markets, and what’s fueling the current market rally.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to discuss a variety of stories including Netflix earnings report, why Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are delaying their merger, and the UN Security Council holding a session on the threat that artificial intelligence poses to international peace and stability.

Segment 3: Larry Nisenson, Chief Growth Officer, Assured Allies, tells John about their mission to help adults age successfully in their own homes.

Segment 4: Matt Schultz, LendingTree chief credit analyst, tells John what you need to know about grocery credit cards.