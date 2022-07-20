Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about how the market is doing after yesterday’s big rally, mortgage demand dropping to a 22-year low, and the latest on student loan debt forgiveness. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Teresa Ging, Owner, Sugar Bliss, tells john about some results of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices survey and how the latest economic trends, including inflation, supply chain, and workforce challenges are impacting her business.