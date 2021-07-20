Wintrust Business Lunch 7/20/21: Stock market bounces back, Jeff Bezos takes flight, and concerts coming to Michigan Avenue

VAN HORN, TEXAS – JULY 20: Blue Origin’s New Shepard lifts-off from the launch pad carrying Jeff Bezos along with his brother Mark Bezos, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, and 82-year-old Wally Funk on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas. Mr. Bezos and the crew are riding in the first human spaceflight for the company. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the LaSalle Network’s latest office re-entry index. The latest report shares new insights, and comparison data from where leaders stood just three months ago.

Segment 2: Robert Gomez, owner of Subterranean, Beat Kitchen and Beat Kitchen on the Riverwalk, joins John to talk about the re-opening of the beloved Subterranean after being closed for 16 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Segment 3: Kimberly Bares, President and CEO of the Magnificent Mile Association, tells John about the “Meet Me on the Mile” celebrations, an outdoor activation series that supports area businesses and nearby cultural institutions with programming to entice locals and tourists alike to celebrate Chicago’s reopening.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Jeff Bezos and crew flying to space, Bezos saying tickets to space selling quickly, and Foxtrot announcing they plan to open 50 stores in 2 years.