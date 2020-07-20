Wintrust Business Lunch 7/20/20: Amazon stock surges, government relief coming to an end and a nationwide coin shortage

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:
johnwilliams-60-alt

John Williams

Segment 1:  Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the booming tech sector leading the market today, the health of Chicago’s real estate market and how only 32% of companies returning to work have plans for employees’ child-care needs even as many schools postpone reopening full-time.

Segment 2:  Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including how venture funding for startups slowed down in Q2 thanks to Covid-19 and a smart building startup raising $6.5M to make Class A office buildings more connected. Ken Griffin was among the investors.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Moody’s not seeing an airline recovery until 2023 and a Wisconsin bank buying coins from customers because of the nationwide shortage of coins caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

