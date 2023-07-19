Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for John Williams, to talk about the stock market winning streak this week and what to know when picking a fiduciary. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 7/19/23 – Terry Savage: Stock market is steaming ahead
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
