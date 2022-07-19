Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about why banning assault weapons is a good for business.

Segment 2: Michael Bright, CEO, Structured Finance Association, joins John to discuss what the Fed needs to do to combat inflation.

Segment 3: Kiana DiStasi, Marketing Director, Chicago Loop Alliance, tells John about the return of Sundays on State, and the first event of the summer taking place on July 24th!

Segment 4: Sarah Foster, Analyst, Bankrate, tells John about a new survey that shows how social media makes nearly half of Gen Z and millennials feel negatively about their finances.