Wintrust Business Lunch 7/19/21: Stock market tumbles, Clearcover inks an endorsement deal with an NCAA student-athlete, and Portillo’s plans an IPO

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the Federal Housing Finance Agency rescinding the refinance fee, why the market is tumbling today, what is causing inflation fears, and what we need to know about the child tax credit.

Segment 2: Kyle Nakatsuji, co-founder and CEO, Clearcover, joins John to talk about their announcement that they will be sponsoring NCAA athletes for the 2021-22 school year.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Portillo’s and Rent the Runway planning IPO’s, and Jeff Bezos and crew heading to space tomorrow morning.