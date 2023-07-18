Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins Wendy to talk about why non-tech companies have a unique opportunity to attract tech workers right now.

Segment 2: Rich Gentile, Founder, Santa for a Day, tells Wendy about their mission fulfilling letters to Santa from disadvantaged kids and their “Christmas in July” event taking place tomorrow in Evanston.

Segment 3: Jennifer Streaks, Senior Personal Finance Reporter, Business Insider, joins Wendy to tell us how you can save money when using your credit card for international travel, what you can do to minimize your credit card debt, and what you should know if you are thinking about adding an additional credit card.

Segment 4: Jarryd Loyd, retired European basketball player and proud Niles West High School graduate, tells Wendy about acquiring a Smoothie King restaurant to give people in the community healthier meal options. The Smoothie King in Skokie will have their grand re-opening this Saturday.